Meder to be honored with DAR Women in History award

Submitted

In celebration of Women’s History Month, the Courtney-Spalding Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will present Brenda Meder, executive director of the Hays Arts Council, with the DAR Women in History award at its Saturday chapter meeting to be held at 1:30 p.m. in the Gallery of the Hays Public Library.

This award recognizes the role of women in American History, both past and present, who have contributed or made a difference in their communities; those who are or have been intellectual, educational, social, religious, political, scientific or cultural innovators.

Meder was chosen for the DAR Women in History award for her many contributions to our community through Hays Arts Council programs as well as her personal involvement in community activities such as school theater productions. The award presentation will be preceded by a program on The Harvey House Girls, delivered by Lucy Bain, Hays Public Library. The meeting is open to the public, but please RSVP to (785) 259-2401.

The Hays based Courtney-Spalding DAR Chapter was organized April 26, 1926. Membership in DAR, whose mission is to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism, is open to any woman 18 years and older who can prove lineal bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American Independence. The chapter promotes the mission of DAR with such activities as support and recognition of area schools and youth, veterans and activity military personnel, first responders, flag displays, conservation and genealogy.