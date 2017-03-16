Lady Indians cruise in opener

By JEREMY McGUIRE

Hays Post

Hays High 10, Life Prep Academy 0

HAYS, Kan-The Hays High Lady Indians have lofty goals as they open their first season with new head coach Silas Hibbs. It took the Lady Indians nearly 15 minutes to tally their first goal of the season when Savannah Schneider knocked one in from the right side. That was as close as the game would be as Hays High defeated Life Prep Academy out of Wichita 10-0.

Sydney Sulzman was up next for the Lady Indians as she scored the first of her two goals in the 20th minute of the first half. She scored two goals along with fellow seniors Tressa Becker and Jaqueline Paredes. They were helped by goals from CJ Norris, Maddie Keller and Lanie Schmidt. The game ended due to the mercy rule late in the 18th minute of the second half when Paredes scored her second goal.

Hays High improves to 1-0 on the season and is off until March 28th when they face Maize South in the opening round of the McPherson Tournament.