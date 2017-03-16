KNOLL: Have liberals lost their minds?

The hate coming from the left since losing the election is unprecedented, as I point out in this letter.

The claws are out, the knives sharpened, even riots are occurring in an effort to destroy a Trump presidency. It seems no stone is unturned to defeat and destroy.

There’s talk of impeachment from leaders of the Democrat Party. I am reading from reputable sources all over the place there is even sabotage. Some of what happens is criminal, probably even treasonous. It’s un-American, worse yet, it is anti-American. Destroying Trump is the same as destroying America as we once knew it.

Voters clearly showed they did not want another four years of Obama with Hillary in the White House continuing down that same liberal socialistic road with a government far too big and too evasive in our lives. Trump clearly gave Americans a different path of restoring this country, yet his opposition has gone ballistic wanting nothing to be different than the past eight years.

For example, all those national protests for every little thing Trump does are not spontaneous ones. They are planned, and protestors are paid by a billionaire felon Hungarian born that visited Obama’s White House too many times to even count. His name is George Soros. Soros, Obama, Hillary and the Dem Party are behind all out efforts to undermine our present government.

Trump talks about draining the swamp and there is no doubt we need to clean house. There are Obama loyalists in every government agency imaginable. That even includes our intelligence agencies such as the CIA and FBI. Felony crimes are being committed all over the place within our government in the way of leaks to the press to sabotage Trump.

As I see it, the unhinged liberals of the Democrat Party (and it is liberals that control it) will literally stop at nothing to, not only delegitimize Trump, but overthrow his presidency. In desperation, they are making mountains out of mole hills, even when there aren’t even mole hills.

Democrats are like the proverbial wounded tiger. They are in panic mode. True, a democracy depends on constructive criticism coming from an opposition party, but nothing constructive is forthcoming. At this rate, with self destruction in full display, we may be looking at a Republican Party in full control for years to come as Democrats are doing everything to lose elections.

But, that’s not to say, we need not be concerned. As Trump supporters, we have lots to be worried about.

Obama has set up shop near the Trump White House as a community organizer of all things since that’s what he used to do before becoming president. He is taking in millions of donations from Trump haters to organize an army of agitators numbering somewhere in the neighborhood of 30,000. In addition to this army, he has set up some 250 offices around the country to fight the new president.

Is this a third term for Obama and a first term for Trump? Makes one wonder? Most past presidents leave D.C., not so with Obama as he sets up what has been called his “shadow government.”

It is not politics as usual going from one presidency to another. Trump haters are out for blood. When, in this great country’s history, have the losing party, the losing candidate, and the past president engaged in such evil, unethical, and immoral behavior of sabotaging our present government.

What shocks me to the core, besides the leftist hate, is the stupidity (pardon my use of this word) the Democrat Party is engaging in. This party is shooting itself in the foot.

They have lost their minds. They are self destructing. If they think their current behavior will lead to regaining control of our government in four years, think again people.

The writing is on the wall. When you look at the 1,000 plus elections lost during eight years of the Obama administration, and his party is doubling down by moving even further to the left, how in the good Lord’s name do Dems expect to win back the confidence of mainstream Americans who turned away from leftist’s liberalism last November? Dems will continue to lose the presidency, seats in our U.S. congress, seats in state legislatures, even governorships.

Another shocker is that America’s mainstream media is right in there with Dems supporting all that they do. As I said in a previous letter, media is the kiss of death for Dems in that they don’t hold them accountable for anything – while the public sees the partisanship and votes the other way – the Trump way.

Les Knoll lives in Victoria and Gilbert, Ariz.