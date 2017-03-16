Kan. man dies from injuries after 3-vehicle motorcycle crash

SALINE COUNTY – A Kansas man died from injuries in a weekend accident in Salina.

Just after 2p.m. on Saturday, a 2016 Nissan Rogue driven by Lisa Hochman, 51, Florida, was eastbound on Iron Avenue in Salina, according to Police Sgt. James Feldman.

The driver failed to stop at a red light at Ohio Street and collided with a 2000 Harley-Davidson Road Glide motorcycle driven by John Pihl, 60, Salina. A Kia SUV then collided with the Nissan.

Phil was transported to a Salina Regional Medical Center and then transferred to a hospital in Wichita. He died on Wednesday, according to Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester.

A private vehicle transported Hochman to Salina Regional Medical Center.

No other injuries were reported.

Pihl was wearing a helmet, according to police.