WILSON–The Wilson Community Foundation presents original compositions and jazz favorites with Greg Harris, Matt Fuller and Grant Larson Trio Friday, March 17 at 7 p.m. in the drummer’s dinning hall.

Cash bar. Join us for St. Patrick’s Day dinner beforehand and receive 10% off your ticket.

Tickets:

$10 Adults

$5 Students

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased and picked up in advance at the Midland Railroad Hotel, 414 26th Street, Wilson.

Call (785) 658-2284 for more information.