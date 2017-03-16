Investigators ask for help to determine who set rural Kan. fires

GEARY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities and fire officials in Geary County are investigating several suspicious fires since late January in eastern and southeastern Geary County and asking for help to identify those responsible.

The most recent fire occurred during the evening hours on Wednesday, March 15 and involved the destruction of approximately 110 large bales of brome grass. Loss to the owner was approximately $5,000.00.

The agency is requesting the public to report information on any suspicious activity or suspicious vehicles on remote gravel roads in Geary County.

Anyone with information about these fires is asked to call Junction City/Geary County Crimestoppers at 762-TIPS, 1-800-KS-CRIME or the Geary County Rural Fire Department at 785-238-1290. Investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal are assisting the local investigators.