🎥 BBBS Bowl for Kids’ Sake will be April 30 and May 1

By GARRETT SAGER

Hays Post

According to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ellis County, there are 42 children on a waiting list hoping to be paired with a big, most of which are little brothers simply looking for someone to just spend time with.

According to BBBS of Ellis County Executive Director Jenny Bates, there are 120 volunteers in the Ellis County who created 120 matches for the program, but with the number of littles on the waiting list — and most looking for big brothers — BBBS working harder than ever to get them matched with an older brother.

“We have big sisters coming through the door all the time, so we are able to match the little sisters pretty quickly, but most are boys,” Bates said. “We have littles that have been waiting one or two years for a big brother.”

One of the biggest fundraisers BBBS puts on is its annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake, which takes place at Centennial Lanes, 2400 Vine in Hays.

With people struggling to be able to make the usual Monday date, Bates has changed the dates to two days now — Sunday, April 30, and Monday, May 1.

There will be a 2 p.m. session and a 3:30 p.m. session on April 30 and a 5:30 p.m. session and a 7:30 p.m. session on May 1.

“It’s just something different we are going to try to see if we can get more people to come out and bowl,” Bates said.

This year’s goal is for each team to raise to raise at least $960, which is $160 per person in a group of six. Individuals who raise the $160 will get a free T-shirt with this year’s theme: “Change the Game.”

Bates would like to see teams go beyond the goal and reach $1,000 raised as she and her team have determined that’s what it costs to run a single match.

“If you raise $1,000, you will be supporting a match of a big brother or a big sister,” Bates said.

To form a team, call 785-625-6672 and pick up a team packet or visiting the Ellis County BBBS Page.

All money raised by the teams will stay in the community to help Ellis County children.