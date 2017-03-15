Trump announces challenge to fuel standards for new cars, trucks

JILL COLVIN, Associated Press

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — President Donald Trump says his administration will restart a review of federal requirements governing the fuel efficiency of new cars and trucks.

The announcement was supposed to come in a speech Trump is giving in Michigan. But he revealed the plan a bit early during a meeting before the speech with auto company executives and workers.

Trump tells the group meeting with him in Ypsilanti that he’s in Michigan to “make right” on what they were promised. Then he announced the review.

Trump is also predicting that the U.S. will make thousands and thousands of additional cars.

The review Trump is restarting was halted by his predecessor, Democrat Barack Obama, before Obama left office earlier this year.