TMP girls have three named to All MCL team

The TMP Lady Monarchs had three named to the 2016-2017 All Mid-Continent League basketball team announced this week.
Seniors Madyson Koerner and Megan Koenigsman were joined on the first team by junior Kayla Vitztum. Vitztum and Koenigsman were both First-Team selections last season. Koenigsman is a three-time First Team Selection.
TMP won their second regular season league title in three year’s this past season.
They are joined on the First-Team by junior’s Conner Keith from Hill City and Haven Hamilton of Stockton. Keith was also a First-Team selection last season.
Hamilton is now a two-time First Team Selection.
Plainville Freshman Aubrey Dewey is joined on the second team by follow Freshmen Jill Stephens of Stockton. Ellis’ Kaylyn Fosters, a junior, was also a second team selection with seniors Jenna Zimmerman of Oakley and Norton’s Caitlyn Cox.
|All League Basketball Team
|1st Team
|Conner Keith
|Hill City
|11
|5’5″
|Haven Hamilton
|Stockton
|11
|5’10”
|Madyson Koerner
|TMP
|12
|5’7″
|Kayla Vitztum
|TMP
|11
|5’10”
|Megan Koenigsman
|TMP
|12
|5’6″
|2nd Team
|Jenna Zimmerman
|Oakley
|12
|5’8″
|Aubree Dewey
|Plainville
|9
|5’6″
|Kaylyn Foster
|Ellis
|11
|5’9″
|Jill Stephens
|Stockton
|9
|5’8″
|Caitlyn Cox
|Norton
|12
|5’10”
|Honorable Mention
|Baylee Miller
|Norton
|12
|5’5″
|Miah Melvin
|Norton
|12
|5’5″
|Adell Riedel
|Trego
|9
|5’5″
|Carrie Kennedy
|Hill City
|11
|5’8″
|Bree Frieling
|Smith Center
|9
|5’9