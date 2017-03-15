TMP girls have three named to All MCL team

The TMP Lady Monarchs had three named to the 2016-2017 All Mid-Continent League basketball team announced this week.

Seniors Madyson Koerner and Megan Koenigsman were joined on the first team by junior Kayla Vitztum. Vitztum and Koenigsman were both First-Team selections last season. Koenigsman is a three-time First Team Selection.

TMP won their second regular season league title in three year’s this past season.

They are joined on the First-Team by junior’s Conner Keith from Hill City and Haven Hamilton of Stockton. Keith was also a First-Team selection last season.

Hamilton is now a two-time First Team Selection.

Plainville Freshman Aubrey Dewey is joined on the second team by follow Freshmen Jill Stephens of Stockton. Ellis’ Kaylyn Fosters, a junior, was also a second team selection with seniors Jenna Zimmerman of Oakley and Norton’s Caitlyn Cox.

All League Basketball Team 1st Team Conner Keith Hill City 11 5’5″ Haven Hamilton Stockton 11 5’10” Madyson Koerner TMP 12 5’7″ Kayla Vitztum TMP 11 5’10” Megan Koenigsman TMP 12 5’6″ 2nd Team Jenna Zimmerman Oakley 12 5’8″ Aubree Dewey Plainville 9 5’6″ Kaylyn Foster Ellis 11 5’9″ Jill Stephens Stockton 9 5’8″ Caitlyn Cox Norton 12 5’10” Honorable Mention Baylee Miller Norton 12 5’5″ Miah Melvin Norton 12 5’5″ Adell Riedel Trego 9 5’5″ Carrie Kennedy Hill City 11 5’8″ Bree Frieling Smith Center 9 5’9