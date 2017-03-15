State’s recovery reference guide for wildfire victims

KAG

TOPEKA–State agencies, insurance underwriters, social service and other organizations have compiled a recovery reference guide to assist Kansans who have suffered loss as a result of the recent grassfires.

In the impacted areas fees are being waived for driver’s license/ID cards, car titles, copy of tax returns, and refund on vehicle tags, some property tax abatements are possible (through the county appraisers office), and waiving filing fees for businesses impacted in the area.

· Contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture with questions about agricultural or food-related businesses, including dairies, restaurants, food processing companies, pesticide and fertilizer companies. KDA can be reached at 785-564-6700 or go to www.agriculture.ks.gov for specific program area contact information. KDA would encourage farmers and ranchers to communicate with Kansas Farm Bureau at www.kfb.org/firerelief and Kansas Livestock Association at www.kla.org for specific agricultural assistance, including hay, feed, fencing supplies and other needs. The KDA website has current details on all agricultural assistance, including continuing updates on federal program assistance, http://www.agriculture.ks.gov/wildfire. Contact your local USDA-FSA office for details on federal assistance, https://www.fsa.usda.gov/state-offices/Kansas/index or please contact KDA if you need help navigating these federal programs or if you run into other challenges.

· It is the policy of the state of Kansas to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, which prohibits discrimination against qualified individuals with disabilities on the basis of their disability. The ADA provides, in part, that qualified individuals with disabilities shall not be excluded from participating in, or be denied the benefits of any program, service or activity offered by the State of Kansas. More information is available at https://admin.ks.gov/offices/personnel-services/policies-and-programs/ada. For assistance or information, please contact the state ADA coordinator at (785) 296-1389 or Anthony.Fadale@dcf.ks.gov.

· Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt is urging residents in areas damaged by recent wildfires to use caution during the cleanup and rebuilding to avoid scams by transient contractors or price gouging. Consumers should be on the lookout for price gouging in the wake of a disaster. Kansas law prohibits unjustifiably increasing the price of any necessary property or service, including gasoline, during a time of disaster. A disaster includes severe storms, tornado, earthquake, flood, fires or any extraordinary act. Any Kansans who have problems with contractors or other companies that follow storms or disasters may file a request for the attorney general’s Consumer Protection Division to investigate at (800) 432-2310 or www.InYourCornerKansas.org.

· The Kansas Department for Children and Families provides food, cash, child care and vocational rehabilitation assistance for individuals meeting specific income guidelines. We also provide child and adult protective services, along with child support services. The DCF website provides additional information about agency services. The web address is www.dcf.ks.gov.

o The Hutchinson DCF Office serves the citizens of Reno County. The Dodge City DCF Office serves the citizens of both Clark and Comanche County. DCF office hours in both offices are Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

· The Kansas Corporation Commission and SafeDig wants to remind their members to call 811 to get utility lines flagged before digging to start work on restoration projects. For more information call 811 or visit http://www.kansasonecall.com/.

· Contact Kansas Department of Health and Environment with questions regarding the disposal of dead animals or other burned debris

Topeka: Ken Powell, Bureau of Waste Management

Office: (785) 296-1121

Cell: (785) 221-1368

Ken.Powell@ks.gov

Dodge City: Erich Glave, Southwest District Office

Office: (620) 225-0596

Cell: (620) 253-7447

Erich.Glave@ks.gov

o Note: The burial of more than 100 cattle in one place or a large amount demolition debris requires the completion of an emergency disposal without a permit form and approval by KDHE. The forms for animal carcasses and other debris can be found at: http://www.kdheks.gov/waste/forms/disaster/dis260-disaster_livestockcarcasses.pdf

or http://www.kdheks.gov/waste/forms/solidwaste/swlf230-disposal_where_waste_illegally_dumped.pdf

· The Kansas Insurance Department can assist with information about insurance coverage or if a person is having problems with their insurance company.

o Contact the Consumer Assistance Hotline 1-800-432-2484 Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.\

o Live chat on the Kansas Insurance Department website (www.ksinsurance.org) Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

o The department will need the insurance company name, policy number or agent’s name

o The individual needs to have their contact information.

· The Kansas Department of Revenue advises people who have lost or destroyed driver’s licenses or ID cards to replace them at their local driver licensing office or county treasurer’s office, if it provides that service. The department also advises:

o Those who need to replace vehicle titles lost in the storms can get a free replacement by visiting their local county treasurer’s office.

o If people need replacement copies of their tax returns, they can call (785) 296-3081, and the department will provide a copy for free.

o For those who lost vehicles in the fires, they can bring in insurance claims to their local county treasurer’s office and apply for a refund for the vehicle’s tags.

o Homeowners may be eligible for a property tax abatement on destroyed or substantially destroyed dwellings due to fire. Contact your county appraiser’s office for details.

o For businesses affected by the fires, which are busy trying to reopen, the department will waive any late filing fees they incur if they file those taxes late. The owner should call (785) 368-8222 to coordinate with the department.

· Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration -The Disaster Distress Helpline is a national hotline dedicated to providing year-round immediate crisis counseling for people who are experiencing emotional distress related to any natural or human-caused disaster. This toll-free, multilingual, and confidential crisis support service is available to all residents in the United States and its territories. Stress, anxiety, and other depression-like symptoms are common reactions after a disaster. Call 1-800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746 to connect with a trained crisis counselor.