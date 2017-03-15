Rooks County still recovering after massive wildfires

By JONATHAN ZWEYGARDT

Hays Post

Rooks County fire crews are continuing cleanup efforts on a wildfire that is now more than a week old.

According to Rooks County Emergency Manager Butch Post, approximately 10,000 acres of grassland have burned in the South Fork Solomon River Valley fire west of Stockton.

The fire was reported at about 1 p.m. on March 6 5 miles west of Stockton and came within three-quarters of a mile to the west edge of Stockton. Crews had the fire contained by Tuesday afternoon, but Post said they have been dealing with flare-ups since then although the size of the fire has not grown in size.

Currently the fire is considered 99-percent contained as crews were called back this week after another fire flared up in the area. Post said they hope to have it 100-percent contained Wednesday.

Post said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but he said officials believe the fire was started by arcing power lines due to the high winds.

While damage assessment continues, Post said there was one home and a number of outbuildings destroyed in the fire. Residents also reported damage to numerous vehicles and some farm equipment. As of Tuesday, only two cows were lost as a result of the fire.

The Farm Service Agency is working on damage assessment for farmers and ranchers.

During the proximity of the fire on Monday, March 6, 128 inmates from the Stockton Correctional Facility were evacuated to the Norton Correctional Facility and residents in the southern part of Stockton were told to be on alert and be prepared to evacuate if needed.

There were 40 Rooks County volunteer firefighters and 12 vehicles actively fighting the fire with the rest of the department on standby.

Almost two dozen entities responded to help fight the blaze with fire departments from all across western and central Kansas providing mutual aide.

Post praised the response from area emergency departments through mutual aid and said, “If you need help, you call (and) fire departments will come.”

“Most of the departments are volunteer in the state, so people are taking off from their job to go fight fires,” Post said.

They also received support from a numerous local businesses, farmers, ranchers and private residents who brought water and heavy equipment.