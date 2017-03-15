Moran is first congressional member to visit U.S. Army Cyber Command Headquarters

OFFICE OF SEN. MORAN

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) – chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Military Construction, Veterans Affairs and Related Agencies – was the first member of Congress to visit the U.S. Army Cyber Command Headquarters at Fort Belvoir, Fairfax County, Virginia. During his meetings on Friday, March 10, Army Cyber Command briefed Moran on our nation’s efforts combat cyber-attacks and maintain readiness.

“It was a pleasure meeting with the Commander of Army Cyber Command and the cyber warrior soldiers he leads, including two Kansans, whose critical operations and cyber missions are serving soldiers overseas,” Sen. Moran said. “Army systems and programs at Fort Belvoir protect our nation from adversaries seeking to disrupt our way of life with asymmetric warfare. I appreciate all the hard work of the young, motivated soldiers I met on Friday and found the visit extremely valuable.”

“We were honored to host Sen. Moran and his team at Army Cyber Command Headquarters on Friday where he met the young men and women that work around the clock to defend our country and our Army against adversaries in cyberspace,” said Lt. Gen. Paul Nakasone, commander, U.S. Army Cyber Command.

“Our mission is complex, but our priorities here at Army Cyber are clear: operate and aggressively defend Army networks, deliver cyberspace effects against our adversaries, and develop the tools our Army will need to maintain readiness for the future fight. We were grateful for the opportunity to demonstrate these priorities to such an esteemed visitor, and send thanks to Sen. Moran and his colleagues in Congress for their support to the state-of-the-art Army Cyber Command Operations Center complex currently under construction at Ft. Gordon, Ga., a regional hub of innovation and the eventual center of gravity for the U.S. Army in Cyberspace.”