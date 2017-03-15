Lula Rebecca “Becky” (Ainsworth) Stukesbary passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at the Ness County Hospital, at the age of 92. Born in Nevada Missouri, January 1, 1925 to Joel and Lula (Hartman) Ainsworth, the second of two girls.

Becky attended Nevada High School, Nevada Missouri, graduating with the class of 1942. She worked for S. S. Kresge Drug Store in Nevada while in High School. She married Gomer Q. Stukesbary November 27, 1947 at the home of Dewey and Hazel Stukesbary, by the Rev. John Noyes, Gomer’s grandfather.

Living in Lawrence, Kansas, Becky worked for J.C. Penney in retail while Gomer “Stukes” attended pharmacy school at KU.

Before moving to Ness City, Becky & Gomer lived in Ft. Scott Kansas, where Robert Duane was born; and then on to Hutchinson. In 1952 Becky and Gomer moved to Ness City to purchase the Raker-Hammond Rexall Drug Store.

Leta Jo was born in Ness City in 1954 and Debra Kay was born in Ness City in 1956.

In 1967 Gomer and Becky rented the Beardsley building, formerly Ben Franklin, where Becky opened the B & G Variety Store.

Becky managed the variety store until combining B & G Varity and Hammond Rexall Drug Store into B & G HealthMart Pharmacy in 1985.

In her spare time Becky enjoyed spending time at Cedar Bluff, Den Mother for Cub Scouts; league bowling; golf; PTA; Church; UMW or WSCS Vashti Circle; BPW; Am Red Cross Blood Drive Chairperson; sacking candy for Santa; community arts program; and was an avid KU fan.

Becky & Gomer enjoyed travelling and after retirement spending as much time as possible with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death, Husband, Gomer died May 21, 2014; Sister Luella Rutledge died December 27, 2012,

Surviving Becky include son, Duane and wife Jana Stukesbary of Topeka; grandson Mark and wife Julie; great-grandsons Drew and Sam Stukesbary of Coffeville, KS. Daughter Leta Stukesbary of Hays; Daughter Deb Harvey and husband Steve of WaKeeney/Smith Center; granddaughter Becky and husband Jeremy Capps and great-granddaughter Kaytlin Capps of Kirwin KS; granddaughter Dona Lowry and husband Cody, and great-grandson Westyn, Kayden and Dawson Lowry of Almena KS. Special friend Wanda Gabel and family of Ness City. Extended surviving family includes one brother-in-law and family of Nevada Mo and many nephews and nieces.

Funeral service will be on Saturday, March 18, 2017, 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church, Ness City with burial in the Ness City Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ness City. Memorial contributions may be given to Ness City Boy Scout Troop 131 and the Ness County Hospital Foundation.