Kansas man hospitalized after ejected when pickup rolls

BARTON COUNTY – A Kansas man was injured in an accident just after 6p.m. on Monday in Barton County.

A 2010 Ford F250 driven by Marcel Pete, 27, rural Ellinwood, was eastbound on Northeast 10 Road just northwest of Ellinwood, according to a media release from the Barton County Sheriff’s Department.

The driver lost control of the vehicle at the crest of a hill. The truck went into a skid, entered the east ditch rolled and the driver was ejected

Eagle Med transported Pete to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Department.