Iwundu helps lead Kansas State to First Four win over Wake Forest

DAYTON, Ohio – Senior guard Wesley Iwundu scored a career-high 24 points to help guide Kansas State to a 95-88 win over Wake Forest in the First Four game before 11,855 fans on Tuesday at the University of Dayton Arena.

With the win, 11-seeded K-State (21-13) advances to play No. 6 Cincinnati (29-4, 16-2 AAC) in the South Regional First Round at 6:27 p.m. CT on Friday at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on TruTV.

The Wildcats connected on 66 percent (31-of-47) from the field, including 69.6 percent (16-of-23) in the second half, to post their first NCAA Tournament win since 2012. It is the highest field goal percentage by a K-State team in a postseason contest (NCAA or NIT) and ties for the ninth-highest percentage in a game in school history. It is the highest field goal percentage since also shooting 66 percent against Coastal Carolina on Dec. 6, 1997.

Iwundu paced four Wildcats in double figures with his career-best 24 points, which came on 6-of-9 field goals, including 1-of-2 from 3-point range, and an 11-of-13 effort from the free throw line. It was his sixth career 20-point game, including his third season. He also added a team-high 7 assists and 6 rebounds in 35 minutes.

Sophomore guard Kamau Stokes also registered a 20-point game, scoring 19 of his 22 points in the second half on 4-of-5 field goals, all from 3-point range, and knocked down 7-of-8 from the free throw line. Senior forward D.J. Johnson scored 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting to go with 6 rebounds and 3 blocks, while sophomore guard Barry Brown added 14 points on 6-of-10 field goals, along with 5 rebounds and 3 assists in 38 minutes.

Wake Forest (19-14) was led by dual 20-point scorers in sophomore forward John Collins, who was a rebound short of a double-double with a game-high 26 points on 9-of-13 field goals and a game-high 9 rebounds, and sophomore guard Bryant Childress, who totaled 20 points on 5-of-11 shooting to go with a game-high 10 assists. Graduate transfer Austin Arians added 17 points, hitting on 5-of-7 shots with 4 3-pointers.

The Demon Deacons connected on 47.2 percent (25-of-53) from the field, including 54.8 percent (17-of-31) in the second half, and went a stellar 90.6 percent (29-of-32) from the free throw line.

The win also significant as it gave head coach Bruce Weber his 100th career win at K-State, including his first NCAA Tournament victory in 3 tries.

Kansas State Sports Information