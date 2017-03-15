Hays youngster selected for Kansas Governor’s One Shot Turkey Hunt

EL DORADO — The Kansas Governor’s One Shot Turkey Hunt announced Jeffrey Heimann of Hays has been chosen to be one of six Kansas youth to participate in the 31th Kansas Governor’s One Shot Turkey Hunt. The event will be held April 12 to 14 in El Dorado. More than 80 hunters from 18 states have committed to participate in this invitation only event, including Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback.

Turkey calling great Preston Pittman will be on hand as well as Billy Yargus, the 2015 & 2016 Grand National Calling Champion. Outdoor TV personality Rob Keck will serve as MC. Shawn Stahl and Jim Ronquest from Rich-N-Tone calls will also be in attendance.

Events this year include a Wednesday hunter social and a guide/hunter Get-Acquainted social, the “Big Tom” hog roast social on Thursday and the Friday “One Shot” banquet. The “Big Tom” and the “One Shot” will be held at the Butler Community College Hubbard Welcome Center in the Clifford Stone Room.

Former Kansas Governor Mike Hayden will also attend the three day event. Hayden teamed up with former El Dorado Chamber of Commerce president Marv McCown in 1987 to establish the event. The hunt is managed by Executive Director Janet Post and headquartered at 200 S. Main in El Dorado.