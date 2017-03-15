Hays Harley-Davidson dealer earns Gold Bar & Shield award for ’16

Submitted

Doerflers’ Harley-Davidson earned the prestigious Gold Bar & Shield Circle of Excellence Award for 2016.

Presented by Harley-Davidson Motor Co., the award is given to the top three dealerships in each U.S. Sales Market.

Doerflers’ Harley-Davidson earned the award based on motorcycles and related product sales, performance, customer service and satisfaction, and operational measures.

“We’re proud to present this high honor to Brian and Deanna Doerfler in recognition of the outstanding work being done at Doerflers’ Harley-Davidson,” said Mike Kennedy, Vice President and Managing Director for the United States. “Dealers like Brian and Deanna are a big reason why Harley-Davidson is one of the most respected and recognized brands in the world and why we enjoy having the loyalty and commitment of our riders.”

Gold Bar & Shield award recipients, like Doerflers’ Harley-Davidson, consistently elevate the brand by providing their customers with exceptional and authentic Harley-Davidson experiences.

Doerflers’ Harley-Davidson, has been in business in Hays since 1975. Doerflers’ Harley-Davidson has earned 3 Gold, 7 Silver and 3 Bronze Bar & Shield Awards.