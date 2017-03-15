Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland adds one week to cookie sale following product delays

GSKH

WICHITA – Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland is extending its annual cookie sale by one week, giving cookie lovers a chance to support local girls and stock up on their favorite Girl Scout Cookies before it’s too late.

The annual Girl Scout Cookie Sale will now conclude March 26 instead of March 19. The additional week gives Kansas Girl Scouts more time to reach their goals and deplete their cookie inventory following product delays from the baker earlier in the sale.

There is still time for the public to try the new Girl Scout S’mores Cookie or, at the same $4 per package, purchase a Girl Scout Cookie Share. Through Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland’s Cookie Share Program, customers can donate Girl Scout Cookies to members of the military and their families or to local charities like the Kansas Food Bank. Last year, Kansas Girl Scouts sold more than 23,000 Cookie Shares — more than $92,000 worth of Girl Scout Cookies – benefiting servicemen and women, and local charities.

Although there are Girl Scout Cookie lookalikes out there, the proceeds from those cookies are not supporting local girls across the great state of Kansas. Proceeds from the annual Girl Scout Cookie Sale – every penny after paying the baker – stay in Kansas to support Girl Scouting and power future girl-led adventures. During the annual Girl Scout Cookie Sale, girls also learn essential life skills – goal-setting, decision-making, money management, people skills and business ethics – that set them up for success.

Those who haven’t been contacted by a local Girl Scout can find the nearest cookie booth by entering their zip code at kansasgirlscouts.org, calling 888-686-MINT, or downloading the free, official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app for iOS and Android mobile devices. Go to kansasgirlscouts.org to learn more.

About Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland

Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland serves more than 14,500 girls and adults in 80 Kansas counties through its operational headquarters in Wichita, Kan., and regional offices in Salina, Hays, Emporia and Garden City. Founded in 1912, Girl Scouts is the leading authority on girls’ healthy development and is the pre-eminent leadership development organization for girls. Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place.