Get in the game with Eagle’s 2017 March Bracket Contest

Play the March Bracket Contest with Eagle Radio and Hull Broadcasting for a chance to win.

Gift certificates from our sponsors will be awarded to the top three contestants:

*First place will get $200 worth of gift certificates and merchandise.

*Second place will get $100 worth of gift certificates and merchandise.

*Third place will get $50 worth of gift certificates and merchandise.

Winners will need to pick up their prizes at Eagle Media Center, 2300 Hall, Hays, KS.

Register Here

Visit the sponsors’ websites by clicking on the logos.

Official Rules

2017 Tournament Dates:

Selection Show Sunday: 3/12/2017 6:00 pm ET

Play-In Games Tue/Wed 3/14 – 3/15

Round of 64 Thu/Fri 3/16 – 3/17

Round of 32 Sat/Sun 3/18/ – 3/19

Round of 16 Thu/Fri 3/23 – 3/24 (Sweet 16)

Round of 8 Sat/Sun 3/25 – 3/26 (Elite 8)

Round of 4 Sat 4/1 (Final Four)

Championship Mon 4/3

Promotion Period: Contest registration is open from 3/12/17 around 7 pm ET until Noon ET 3/16/17

Who May Enter: Contest is open only to legal residents of Kansas who are aged 18 or older as of March 12, 2017 as verified with a valid driver’s license, except for employees of Eagle Communications, Hull Broadcasting, the sponsors and their families. NO PURCHASE OR OPT-IN NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.

How to Play: Visit HaysPost.com during the ‘Registration Period’ and click the contest link. Complete the on-line registration IN FULL including name, address, email address, birth date, and phone number (including area code). Each registrant will designate a ‘Screen Name’ and password. ‘Screen Name’ will be displayed on the ‘Standings Page’ during the contest. Username & password will allow participants to return to the contest site to Log-in and view predictions, points and standings. After having read and agreed to Official Rules, submit the on-line registration. Any entry submitted with an invalid email address will be disqualified.

Designated Dates: 3/16/17 – 4/3/17

Predictions must be submitted following team selections on 3/12/17 and prior to Noon ET 3/16/17. Any registered participant or contestant who fails to complete the on-line registration form, or fully complete the required Bracket Prediction for all (63) games will be disqualified from the grand prize contest and will be ineligible to claim the grand prize (see below). Maximum of one entry per person. Any incomplete or illegible entries will be disqualified. Eagle Communications, Hull Broadcasting and contest sponsors are not responsible for lost, late, incomplete, invalid, unintelligible or misdirected registrations or for any entry not submitted or received due to any technical error or failure, unauthorized human intervention, inaccurate capture or misentry of any required information, or the failure to capture any such information or effects of hackers or failure of any electronic equipment, computer transmissions and/or network connections, which will be disqualified. Each participant must submit an entry on one’s own behalf. Any entry submitted on behalf of another individual or using another person’s email address or name will be disqualified.

Bracket Points: Participants will receive 1 point for each correct pick in Round 1, 2 points for each correct pick in Round 2, 3 points for each correct pick in Round 3, 4 points for each correct pick in Round 4, 5 points for each correct pick in Round 5, and 6 points for the correct Champion. Each participant is also required to submit a prediction of the Total Cumulative Points to be scored in the Championship Game. Any contestant who failed to complete the ‘Total Cumulative Points tie-break prediction’ will be assigned a point total of 0 points.

Tie Breaking Procedures: In the event of a tie, the tie-breakers shall be as follows:

–Contestant who has predicted closest to the actual Cumulative Points total in the Championship game, regardless if the prediction is higher or lower than the actual point total.

–In the event of a remaining tie among any eligible contestants, the tie-breaker shall then be a random drawing conducted by the Contest Administrator.

Grand Winner: The entry with the highest number of correct game predictions will win the Grand Prize. All other costs related to prize delivery and acceptances are the responsibility of the winner including, but not limited to federal, state and local taxes. All properly claimed prizes will be awarded. Prize will be awarded to an eligible contestant who correctly predicts the winner of the highest number of the designated games. Winner must provide name, address, phone number, valid social security number and photocopy of a government issued photo identification card, completed and signed W-9 form within five (5) business days of notification.

This Contest is sponsored by Eagle Radio and Hull Broadcasting of Hays, 2300 Hall St., Hays, Kansas 67601. Participation in contest constitutes permission for Eagle Radio and Hull Broadcasting to use winners’ names and/or likenesses for purposes of advertising and trade in any media without compensation.