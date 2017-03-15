FHSU to host pianist from China in International Keyboard festival

Teng Fu, one of five pianists in a five-recital series organized by Irena Ravitskaya, concert pianist and associate professor of music at Fort Hays State University, will perform music by Liszt, Gershwin, Rachmaninoff, Tchaikovsky and several others.

Fu, originally from China but currently a doctoral student at the University of Kansas, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 17, in the Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center in Sheridan Hall on the FHSU campus.

Fu began piano study at age 6 and traveled alone to the United States at age 16. He has won numerous competitions and has played for several individuals, including Pope Benedict XVI.

The 2017 International Keyboard Festival began on Feb. 17 and continues until April 20.

The series is free, and all are welcome.