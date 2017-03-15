FHSU Homecoming 2017 theme announced, logo unveiled

FHSU University Relations and Marketing

The theme for Homecoming 2017 at Fort Hays State University has been selected through a survey of students, faculty, staff and community members, and the winner is: “Tigers Through the Decades.”

“The theme was selected to commemorate the history of the university and honor alumni and friends,” said Brittney Squire, coordinator of student involvement at FHSU and chair of the Homecoming Coordinating Committee.

An inspirational theme is selected each year for Homecoming, but this year’s theme was the first to be selected based on a survey. Squire said the survey, conducted by the committee annually after Homecoming, is sent to students, faculty, staff and community members with the intention of improving the slate of Homecoming activities.

But this year, survey participants also had the opportunity to select one theme from a list of 10 options which they believed best conveyed Tiger spirit.

Homecoming 2017 is Thursday, Oct. 5, through Sunday, Oct. 8.

The schedule for the key, perennial events of Homecoming Weekend:

• Thursday Oct. 5 — Tiger Bonfire, sponsored by Fraternity and Sorority Life, and Tigers forever

• Friday, Oct. 6 — Oktoberfest, hosted by the Volga-German Society

• Saturday, Oct. 7 — 5K Tiger Run/Walk hosted by the Alumni Association

• Saturday, Oct. 7 — Homecoming Parade

• Saturday, Oct. 7 — FHSU football and the coronation of Homecoming royalty

Student competitions, alumni reunions and other athletic events are hosted throughout the week. For more information, visit the official Homecoming website at http://www.fhsu.edu/homecoming/.

The Homecoming Coordinating Committee coordinates, promotes and evaluates all activities associated with Homecoming. Representatives are included from the Center for Student Involvement; the student body; the Department of Music and Theatre; University Relations and Marketing; the FHSU Alumni Association; athletics; the Office of the President; and the Hays community.

For more information, please contact Squire at (7850 628-4664 or at bmsquire@fhsu.edu.