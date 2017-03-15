Employee training needs survey underway by FHSU class

HACC

The Fort Hays State University Robbins College of Business Training and Development class is conducting a needs assessment to understand the training needs of organizations in western Kansas.

Participants who complete the 10-minute survey have the option to be entered into a drawing for a $500 gift certificate for a customized, private workshop with the Fort Hays State University Management Development Center (some exclusions apply.)

Please click on the link below to complete the 10 minute survey. The survey will remain open until Fri., March 24, 2017.

https://fhsucahss.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_a93C8tIuJHXpy97

If you have any questions about the survey, please contact Dr. LeAnn Brown at leannbrown@fhsu.edu.

Thank you to the Hays Area Chamber of Commerce, Kansas Department of Commerce: North Central Kansas Field Office, Ellis County Coalition for Economic Development, and the FHSU Management Development Center for supporting this class project.