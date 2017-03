ELLIS–The Activity Department at the Ellis Good Samaritan Center has a new fundraiser through Pampered Chef.

It is available through Thu., March 23. Shopping online is also available.

For more information contact:

Rose Tway, DRS

Dir. of Recreational Services

Good Samaritan Society, Ellis

1101 Spruce Street

Ellis, KS 67637

Phone 785.726.3101 ext 25809