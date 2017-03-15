Eagle Radio Auction right around the corner!

The Eagle Radio Auction will be on Thursday and Friday, March 16 and 17. The radio stations that will be carrying the live auction are KJLS Mix 103 and KHAZ 99 KZ Country from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

There will be approximately $200,000 worth of goods and services for listeners to bid on and buy. For a complete list of items on the auction both days, check HaysPost.com or click HERE. Hays Post will also have a “listen live” link if you want to listen from your computer or mobile device.

The Eagle Radio Auction – where saving money is just a phone call away!