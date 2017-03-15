City commission to discuss body-worn cameras for Hays Police

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

Body-worn cameras for Hays police officers will be discussed by the Hays city commission during their work session Thu., March 16. The agenda item was requested by Commissioner Henry Schwaller.

Extensive information prepared by Police Chief Don Scheibler to be presented to commissioners outlines the pros and cons of body-worn cameras (BWC).

In his memo, Scheibler wrote a Body Worn Camera program would be a “useful tool with the benefit of enhanced transparency and accountability by police officers and citizens alike. The program could further reduce use of force incidents, complaints of officer misconduct, and liability claims. BWC footage will also be a useful tool in collecting evidence. However, managing the video data produced by BWCs will be a significant logistical and financial challenge” as reported by other communities that have implemented the program.

According to the memo, “the Chief of Police supports and recognizes the importance of BWCs for future use by the Hays Police Department.”

But due to budgetary constraints, city staff recommends against moving forward with a BWC Program at this time. Scheibler estimated first-year costs would be a minimum of $96,858.32, with some costs unknown until after the BWC is implemented and policies and procedures for operation are refined.

The Hays Police Department (HPD) currently utilizes body audio recorders and vehicle video cameras.

In 1995, HPD initiated the audio recorder program and began having patrol officers record their citizen contacts. The recorders were later upgraded to digital quality at a cost of $11,000 for the hardware.

In 2001, HPD began installing in-car video cameras in all marked patrol vehicles. The system was upgraded in 2015.

The Ellis County Sheriff’s office is implementing BWCs this year with a purchase of eight VISTA WiFi body cameras to work in conjunction with the in-car systems already installed in county patrol vehicles. Salina and Dodge City police departments have both instituted body cams within the past three years.

Click here to see the information from Chief Scheibler.

Other agenda items include an update of water conservation activities and discussion of the adoption of the 2015 International Code.

The work session begins at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Hays City Hall, 1507 Main.