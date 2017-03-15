Arrell Dean Martindale, son of Alonzo Purl & Inez (Simon) Martindale, was born August 15, 1924 in Phillipsburg, Kansas and passed away March 9, 2017 at Logan Manor in Logan, Kansas at the age of 92.

He attended schools in Phillipsburg, graduating with the class of 1942. He was inducted into the United States Navy in 1943 and served until 1946.

On his 21st birthday, August 15, 1945, Dean was united in marriage to Betty Fern Wilkerson in Martinez, California. This union was blessed with six children: Denzel Joseph, Arrell Dean, Jr., Warren Patrick, Roy, Angela Christine and Nicki Lynne.

Dean worked in the shipyards in Richmond, California until February, 1948, when he enlisted in the United States Army. He served during World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War before his honorable discharge and retirement from military service on October 31, 1967.

The couple decided to move back to Kansas, to the family farm south of Speed, and Dean went to work for the Kansas State Highway Department, working his way up to Driver’s License Examiner and serving in that capacity until his retirement in November, 1993.

Some of Dean’s favorite pastimes were pheasant hunting, fishing and traveling.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Angela Christine; four brothers and one sister.

Survivors include his wife, Betty, of Logan, KS; four sons: Joe Martindale of Salina, KS; Dean Martindale, Jr. & wife, Pam, and Patrick Martindale & wife, Jean, all of Oklahoma City, OK; and Roy Martindale & wife, Sandra, of Fort Worth, TX; his daughter, Nicki Price of Glade, KS; 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Cremation was chosen. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 18 at 10:30 a.m. in the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel with Tony Keesee officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Church Of Christ or Phillips County Youth Hunter’s Safety.

Friends may sign the book from 9:00 to 9:00 Thursday & Friday at the funeral home.