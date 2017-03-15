Phillipsburg resident Arleta J. Power died Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at the Morristown Hamblen Hospital in Morristown, TN at the age of 87.

She was born March 20, 1929 in Glade, KS the daughter of Milton & Mary E. (Taylor) Keeten.

Arleta was united in marriage to William D. Power on Sept. 24, 1950 in Phillipsburg, KS. He preceded her in death in 2002. She was also preceded in death by a son, Kirk.

Survivors include her son Mark W. Power of New Port, TN; daughter, BuJean Jenkins of Dandridge, TN; sister, Bettie Bach of Hugoton, KS; 2 grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; & 3 step great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 17, 2017 in the United Methodist Church, Phillipsburg, with Pastor Lew Van Der Wege officiating. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery, Phillipsburg.

Mrs. Power will lie in state from Noon until 9 p.m Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday with the family receiving friends Thursday evening for visitation from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, 1115 2nd Street, Phillipsburg, KS 67661.

Memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church Women’s Society or Susan G. Komen for the Cure.