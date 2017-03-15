All Mid-Continent League boys basketball teams

The Norton Blue Jays place two players on the All Mid-Continent First Team for the 2016-2017 season announced this week.

Seniors Tyus Henson and Landon Porter are joined by fellow seniors Zech Wilson of Hill City and Ellis’ Easton Smith. Trey Sides of Phillipsburg was the lone underclassmen selected to the First Team as a sophomore.

Wilson was also a First Team selection last season.

TMP’s Creighton Renz was a Second Team selection as a junior. Fellow juniors Jace Ruder of Norton and Phillipsburg’s Trey Thompson were also named to the Second Team. Seniors Emmitt Owens of Trego Hayden Friend of Plainville were also Second Team selections.

David McFarland, TMP junior was an Honorable Mention selection.

TMP won their second straight MCL regular season title this past season

2016-17 MCL Boys All League Basketball Team 1st Team Zech Wilson Hill City 12 5’10” Trey Sides Phillipsburg 10 6′ Easton Smith Ellis 12 6’4″ Landon Porter Norton 12 6’2″ Tyus Henson Norton 12 6’1″ 2nd Team Emmitt Owens Trego 12 5’10” Jace Ruder Norton 11 6’3″ Hayden Friend Plainville 12 5’9″ Trey Thompson Phillipsburg 11 6’1″ Creighton Renz TMP 11 6’1″ Honorable Mention Kian Coffey Stockton 12 6’6″ David McFarland TMP 11 5’11” Justin Reif Plainville 12 6’3″ Joel Green Stockton 12 6’2″ Everett Brandyberry Hill City 12 5’8″