All Mid-Continent League boys basketball teams

The Norton Blue Jays place two players on the All Mid-Continent First Team for the 2016-2017 season announced this week.
Seniors Tyus Henson and Landon Porter are joined by fellow seniors Zech Wilson of Hill City and Ellis’ Easton Smith. Trey Sides of Phillipsburg was the lone underclassmen selected to the First Team as a sophomore.
Wilson was also a First Team selection last season.
TMP’s Creighton Renz was a Second Team selection as a junior. Fellow juniors Jace Ruder of Norton and Phillipsburg’s Trey Thompson were also named to the Second Team. Seniors Emmitt Owens of Trego Hayden Friend of Plainville were also Second Team selections.
David McFarland, TMP junior was an Honorable Mention selection.
TMP won their second straight MCL regular season title this past season
|2016-17 MCL Boys All League Basketball Team
|1st Team
|Zech Wilson
|Hill City
|12
|5’10”
|Trey Sides
|Phillipsburg
|10
|6′
|Easton Smith
|Ellis
|12
|6’4″
|Landon Porter
|Norton
|12
|6’2″
|Tyus Henson
|Norton
|12
|6’1″
|2nd Team
|Emmitt Owens
|Trego
|12
|5’10”
|Jace Ruder
|Norton
|11
|6’3″
|Hayden Friend
|Plainville
|12
|5’9″
|Trey Thompson
|Phillipsburg
|11
|6’1″
|Creighton Renz
|TMP
|11
|6’1″
|Honorable Mention
|Kian Coffey
|Stockton
|12
|6’6″
|David McFarland
|TMP
|11
|5’11”
|Justin Reif
|Plainville
|12
|6’3″
|Joel Green
|Stockton
|12
|6’2″
|Everett Brandyberry
|Hill City
|12
|5’8″