2nd day of blood drive at FHSU

The American Red Cross blood drive will be held for a second day at Fort Hays State University Wed., March 15, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

in the Memorial Union Ballroom.

Through the simple act of donating blood you can help save lives and become a hero to patients in need. You can also save time in doing so by completing RapidPass the day of your donation before you arrive. Visit redcrossblood.org/rapidpass.

The need for blood is constant and only volunteer donors can fulfill that need for patients in our community. Nationwide, someone needs a unit of blood every 2 to 3 seconds and most of us will need blood in our lifetime.

Click here to make an appointment. More information is available by calling coordinator Bill Dinkel at (785) 628-4202.

Thank you for supporting the American Red Cross blood program!