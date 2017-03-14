Wilma Joan Rowland, age 90, of Hays, formerly of Lawrence, passed away Sunday, March 12, 2017 at Via Christi Village in Hays. She was born December 21, 1926 in Driftwood, Oklahoma to Raymond and Frances (Hill) Orton. She married Herbert Freeman Rowland on June 2, 1945 in Alva, Oklahoma.

Wilma was a long time elementary school teacher having taught for 29 years for the Lawrence Public School system. She was an avid KU Jayhawks and KC Royals fan. She also enjoyed reading, quilting and traveling with Herbert across the united states.

She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Herbert of Hays; a daughter, Liz Kolacny and husband John of Ellis; a grandson and his family, Jarrett Kolacny and wife Savanah and children Grace, Teyana and Tanaya all of Grand Junction, Colorado and a granddaughter, Callie Kolacny of Hays and her nieces and nephews, Phil Shirley, Fran Shirley, Annie Prather and Frank Orton.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Raymond Edward Rowland; her siblings, Richard Dean Orton, Elizabeth Shirley, Deloris Orton and Jimmie Orton and a niece, Jodie Orton.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the Lawrence Schools Foundation 110 McDonald Drive Lawrence, KS 66044 or www.lawrenceschoolsfoundation.org they may also be sent in care of Keithley Funeral Chapel 400 E. 17th Ellis, KS 67637.

Condolences may be left by guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or emailed to keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com