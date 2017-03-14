NWMSU advances to the Elite Eight

MARYVILLE, Mo. – Top seeded Northwest Missouri pulled out a 55-52 win in a low scoring game over second seed Southwest Minnesota State to earn a spot in the NCAA Division II Elite Eight.

The Bearcats won the battle at the line shooting .750 from the charity strip while allowing the SWMSU just one make in four attempts.

For the Bearcats Justin Pitts led the way scoring 25 points while dishing out a game high five assists. Chris-Ebou Ndow was also in double figures scoring 11 points and pulling down a team best nine boards while D’Vante Mosby added seven rebounds.

The Bearcats advance to the Elite Eight which will be played at the Sanford Pentagon on March 22-23, 25 in Sioux Falls, S.D. NWMSU will await the reseeding on the final eight teams to learn their opponent and game time for the March 22 game.

