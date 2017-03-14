Kindergarten pre-enrollment forms for USD 489 due this week

USD 489

USD 489 is currently taking pre-enrollment forms for incoming kindergarten students for the 2017-18 school year.

Kindergarten pre-enrollment forms are due by Friday at the USD 489 district office located at 323 W. 12th in the superintendent’s office. Parents or guardians who were unable to attend Kindergarten Round-Up can obtain a form by contacting Sarah Wasinger at 785-623-2400. Requests for a form can also be made by emailing swasinger@usd489.com.

USD 489 will send confirmation letters home to parents and guardians by the end of April with notice of students’ placement.