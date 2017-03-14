Kim S. Billinger, 63, Hays, Kansas died Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas. He was born January 13, 1954, in Hays, Kansas to Michael D. and Leenore (Bieker) Billinger.

He graduated from Thomas More Prep-Marian in 1972 and went to work for the Hesston Corporation. In 1974, he moved back to Hays and joined the family-owned Ellis County Farmer newspaper/printing business which later became the Ellis County Star. He married Lee Ann Haga on November 26, 1983. They had one daughter together, Alexandra. They later divorced and remained close friends. In 1984, Kim purchased the business along with his sister and served as the owner until he retired in 2016.

He enjoyed spending time with his daughter, brother, family and friends. He was an avid sports fan rooting for Kansas University and Kansas State University teams in addition to the Kansas City Royals and Chiefs. He also enjoyed his time at Cedar Bluff Lake, driving around especially in his jeep with the top off, companionship with his beloved dogs and visiting with customers at Ellis County Star. He took great pride in his printing work.

He is survived by his daughter, Alexandra Billinger, Mission, Kansas, a brother, Mike “Mickey” Billinger and wife Susie, a brother-in-law, Al Pfeifer, nieces and nephews, Michael S. Billinger, Amanda R. Ricke and husband Brad, and Joelle Lehman, all of Hays, and Gretchen Gunnels of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Sueellen Pfeifer.

Memorial services will be 11 AM on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory 2509 Vine Hays, KS 67601.

Visitation will be Monday, March 13, 2017 from 5 PM – 7:30 PM with a combined vigil and rosary service at 6:30 PM all at the funeral chapel.

Memorials are suggested to the Midwest Transplant Network

Condolences may be left by guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or emailed to keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com