Indians place four on All-WAC basketball teams

Dustin Armbruster
With the basketball season complete, the All Western Athletic Conference teams were released. The Hays High Indians place two on each the boys and girls roster.
Girls
First Team
Jada Mickens, Sr. – Liberal (Player of the Year)
Tia Bradshaw, Sr. – Dodge City
Carley Brack, Jr. – Great Bend
Carly Dreiling, Sr. – Great Bend
Talyn Kleweno, Sr. – Hays
Second Team
Ali Lucero, Jr. – Liberal
Jose Calzonetti, Jr. – Garden City
Savannah Schneider, So. – Hays
Machia Mullens, Fr. – Liberal
Camryn Dunekack, Jr. Great Bend
Carter Kruger – Liberal (Coach of the Year)
Boys
First Team
Cade Hinkle, Sr. – Liberal (Player of the Year)
Deladris Green, Sr. – Liberal
Kody Crosby, Sr. – Great Bend
Garrett Doll, Jr. – Garden City
Shane Berens, Sr. – Hays
Second Team
Claiborne Kyles, Sr. – Hays
Kylan Thomas, Sr. – Liberal
Griff Brunson, Sr. – Garden City
Hunter Heath, Jr. – Dodge City
Konner Ireland, Sr. – Great Bend
Scott Hinkle – Liberal (Coach of the Year)