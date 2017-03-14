Indians place four on All-WAC basketball teams

Dustin Armbruster

With the basketball season complete, the All Western Athletic Conference teams were released. The Hays High Indians place two on each the boys and girls roster.

Girls

First Team

Jada Mickens, Sr. – Liberal (Player of the Year)

Tia Bradshaw, Sr. – Dodge City

Carley Brack, Jr. – Great Bend

Carly Dreiling, Sr. – Great Bend

Talyn Kleweno, Sr. – Hays

Second Team

Ali Lucero, Jr. – Liberal

Jose Calzonetti, Jr. – Garden City

Savannah Schneider, So. – Hays

Machia Mullens, Fr. – Liberal

Camryn Dunekack, Jr. Great Bend

Carter Kruger – Liberal (Coach of the Year)

Boys

First Team

Cade Hinkle, Sr. – Liberal (Player of the Year)

Deladris Green, Sr. – Liberal

Kody Crosby, Sr. – Great Bend

Garrett Doll, Jr. – Garden City

Shane Berens, Sr. – Hays

Second Team

Claiborne Kyles, Sr. – Hays

Kylan Thomas, Sr. – Liberal

Griff Brunson, Sr. – Garden City

Hunter Heath, Jr. – Dodge City

Konner Ireland, Sr. – Great Bend

Scott Hinkle – Liberal (Coach of the Year)