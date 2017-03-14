HPD Activity Log March 10-13

The Hays Police Department responded to 4 animal calls and 45 traffic stops Fri., March 10, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Assist – Other (not MV)–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 2/23 3:50 PM

Assist – Other (not MV)–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 2/24 7:31 AM

MV Accident-City Street/Alley–Hays; 8:16 AM

Abandoned Vehicle–700 block E 7th St, Hays; 10:07 AM

MV Accident-Private Property–100 block E 27th St, Hays; 12:15 PM; 12:17 PM

Lost Animals ONLY–100 block E 18th St, Hays; 5:17 PM

Suspicious Vehicle–2400 block Walnut St, Hays; 6:56 PM

Phone/Mail Scam–1700 block Marjorie Dr, Hays; 7:34 PM

Driving Under the Influence–1800 block Vine St, Hays; 8 PM; 8:03 PM

Theft (general)–4300 block Vine St, Hays; 7:30 PM; 9 PM

Disturbance – Noise–500 block Mission Mt, Hays; 11:23 PM

The Hays Police Department responded to 3 animal calls and 29 traffic stops Sat., March 11, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Driving Under the Influence–7th and Vine St, Hays; 12:56 AM

Warrant Service (Fail to Appear)–200 block W 10th St, Hays; 1:25 AM

Harassment (All Other)–200 block W 10th St, Hays; 1:30 AM; 2:10 AM

Warrant Service (Fail to Appear)–2700 block Fort St, Hays; 3:20 AM

Criminal Damage to Property–300 block W 7th St, Hays; 3/10 10 PM; 3/11 8:30 AM

Found/Lost Property–200 block Pershing Ct, Hays; 12:23 PM

MV Accident-City Street/Alley–2900 block Vine St, Hays; 12:23 PM; 12:25 PM

Found/Lost Property–500 block W 7th St, Hays; 12:38 PM

Stolen/Recovered Property–400 block E 23rd St, Hays; 1:02 PM

Contempt of Court/Fail to Pay–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 1:23 PM

Warrant Service (Fail to Appear)–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 1:23 PM

Disturbance – General–500 block E 8th St, Hays; 2:30 PM; 2:45 PM

Theft (general)–2900 block Vine St, Hays; 10:40 AM; 10:42 AM

Disturbance – General–2200 block Canterbury Dr, Hays; 9:48 PM

Criminal Damage to Property–400 block E 6th St, Hays; 11:45 PM; 11:51 PM

The Hays Police Department responded to 8 animal calls and 30 traffic stops Sun., March 12, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Drug Offenses–3500 block Vine St, Hays; 12:17 AM

Underage Possession of CMB/LIQ–500 block W 7th St, Hays; 12:57 AM

Animal Bite Investigation–3400 block Skyline Dr, Hays; 1:08 AM

Disturbance – Fight–100 block W 7th St, Hays; 1:54 AM

Driving Under the Influence–100 block E 11th St, Hays; 3:10 AM; 4:02 AM

Lost Animals ONLY–2200 block Gen Custer Rd, Hays; 9:51 AM

Lost Animals ONLY–300 block E 12th St, Hays; 1:04 PM

Animal At Large–300 block E 18th St, Hays; 2:05 PM

Lost Animals ONLY–100 block W 5th St, Hays; 4:53 PM

Violation of Restraining Order/PFA–300 block E 13th St, Hays; 8:25 PM

MV Accident-Private Property–1200 block E 27th St, Hays; 8:28 PM

Welfare Check–2100 block E 21st St, Hays; 8:40 PM

Suspicious Activity–2500 block Vine St, Hays; 9:07 PM; 9:11 PM

The Hays Police Department responded to 7 animal calls and 20 traffic stops Mon., March 13, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Drug Offenses–500 block E 8th St, Hays; 12:21 AM

MV Accident-City Street/Alley–1600 block W Ash St, Hays; 6:08 AM

Welfare Check–1700 block Volga Dr, Hays; 3/7

Animal At Large–100 block W 38th St, Hays; 8:15 AM

Animal At Large–1000 block Reservation Rd, Hays; 10:32 AM

Lost Animals ONLY–4100 block Covenant Dr, Hays; 11:18 AM

Criminal Damage to Property–600 block E Milner St, Hays; 3/10 5:30 PM; 3/13 11:30 AM

Lost Animals ONLY–2100 block Oak St, Hays; 1:27 PM

Suspicious Activity–2900 block Roosevelt Ave, Hays; 2:44 PM

Animal At Large–2500 block Pine St, Hays; 2:48 PM

Theft (general)–600 block E 15th St, Hays; 5:10 PM

Probation/Parole Violation–1000 block Fort St, Hays; 5:37 PM

Lost Animals ONLY–200 block E 5th St, Hays; 5:45 PM

Contempt of Court/Fail to Pay–200 block E 4th St, Hays; 6:07 PM

Suicidal Subject–100 block W 13th St, Hays; 6:44 PM

Driving Under the Influence–1700 block Vine St, Hays; 9:11 PM

Stalking–4300 block Vine St, Hays; 11:29 PM