Gerald Jack Thouvenelle, recently of Mount Pleasant, SC died on Friday, March 10, 2017. He was born on August 15, 1922, in Vesper, KS.

He attended Kansas State University, but WW II interrupted his studies, and joined the US Army to defend America’s freedom. In 1944 he joined the US Army, and participated in the Pacific theater in WWII, During the Korean War he was stationed in Seoul, Korea, where he met and married Margaret Rose Bibza, a 2nd Lieutenant in the Women’s Army Medical Corps. Together they had three children, Suzanne, Adrienne (Ashby), and Gerald John. During one of his many assignments at the Pentagon he completed his undergraduate coursework and matriculated from American University with a degree in Political Science.

After 26 years as a Military Intelligence Officer, Jack, as he was known by his many friends, retired, as a “full-bird Colonel” and became an elementary school librarian for Arlington County Public Schools in Virginia. He worked tirelessly to support teachers and children in their pursuit of knowledge and technology. After retirement from the public schools he dedicated himself to supporting the business ventures of his children, helping out at Russell Veterinary Services, and traveling the Midwest supporting Suzanne’s software products. During his time in Mount Pleasant, he enjoyed many family-focused celebrations and experiences with the young Ashby great-granddaughters. He will be greatly missed by all. Jack is survived by his beloved wife, Peggy of 69 years, two daughters, Suzanne Thouvenelle, Adrienne Ashby, and a son, Gerald John Thouvenelle, two grandchildren, Mason Christopher Ashby, Noel Thouvenelle Ashby Nadolny and three great-granddaughters, Reagan Lynn, Teaghan Caroline, and Lakelyn Grace Ashby.

A celebration of Jack’s life will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, March 15, 2017, at the Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary in Russell, Kansas with Pastor James Alexander officiating. A burial will follow at 1:00 P.M. at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at WaKeeney, Kansas. Military rites will be performed at the mortuary by the Russell V.F.W. Post #6240. Viewing will be from 2 P.M. to 8 P.M. on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at the mortuary with family present to greet guests from 7 P.M. to 8 P.M. Tuesday evening. Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell, Kansas is in charge of the funeral service arrangements.