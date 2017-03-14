FHSU sorority, Lang Diesel partner to collect donations for wildfire victims

By COOPER SLOUGH

Hays Post

The Fort Hays State University Sigma Alpha Sorority and Lang Diesel Inc. are teaming up to host a dropbox for donations to benefit those affected by wildfires across the state.

The dropbox is located in the LDI building at 1366 Toulon Ave. in Hays, and will be open for donations through Friday.

Suggested donations include electric fence supplies and cash donations, but donations of any kind are welcome. Cash donations can be dropped off at any time, but LDI asks that fencing supplies be dropped off after hours between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Shelly Macumber, marketing director at LDI, said that because their company has the necessary equipment and facilities, it made sense to offer assistance.

“Because we have such a reach in Kansas, and we have the facilities and equipment to help with the loading and unloading that we just offered in order to help them get the supplies needed for those fires,” Macumber said.

For more information or to get involved in the donation effort, call Mariah Utter at (308) 880-0029 or Lang Diesel at (785) 639-5876.