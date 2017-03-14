FHSU men’s golf opens spring season in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. – The Fort Hays State men’s golf team wrapped up play in a weather-shortened Washburn Invitational this week at Topeka Country Club. The tournament was scheduled for 54 holes, but just 18 were played due to sub-freezing temperatures on Monday and accumulating snow on Tuesday. The Tigers finished with a one-round total of 330, good for 12th place out of the 14 teams in attendance.

The team battled brutal conditions all day, with the temperature hovering around freezing and the wind gusting nearly 40 mph. Jake Weller led the team with a 79 (41-38), finishing in a tie for 26th. Of the 92 golfers participating in the event, the sophomore was one of 33 to break 80. Dalton Ayres fired an 82 to finish in a tie for 43rd.

Newcomer Skyler Tebo, a transfer from UMKC, improved six shots from his first nine to his second nine, posting an 84 (T60, 39-45). Colton Bobek was one shot back of his teammate at 85 (T68, 42-43) with Marshal Hutchins rounding out the scoring with a 93 (T89, 45-48).

Central Missouri took the team title with a 298, with the Mules’ Cole Dillon taking the title with a one-under 70 competing as an individual. The Tigers were four shots back of 10th place Southwest Baptist.

The Tigers will return to the course this weekend (March 18-19) at the Bob Writz Invitational, hosted by Colorado School of Mines at Bear Creek Golf Club in Lakewood, Colo.

