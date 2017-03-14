ESU’s Moten named Regional Player of the year, two others named All-Region

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Three MIAA women’s basketball players earned All-Central Region honors announced today by the Conference Commissioners Association. The list included MIAA Player of the Year Kelly Moten who was also earned that honor for the entire region.
Joining Moten on the first team was Pittsburg State guard Mikaela Burgess while Paige Redmond of Central Missouri earned second team honors.
2016-17 D2CCA Women’s Basketball All-Central Region Team
Player of the Year
Kelly Moten, Emporia State Sr. G Gary, IN
FIRST TEAM
Kelly Moten, Emporia State
Hailey Tucker, Southwestern Oklahoma State
Drew Sannes, MSU Moorhead
Mikaela Burgess, Pittsburg State
Miranda Ristau, Northern State
SECOND TEAM
A’ndrea Haney, Harding
Sam Knecht, Sioux Falls
Anissa Pounds, Arkansas Tech
Paige Redmond, Central Missouri
Caroline Hogue, Harding