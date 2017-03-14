ESU’s Moten named Regional Player of the year, two others named All-Region

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Three MIAA women’s basketball players earned All-Central Region honors announced today by the Conference Commissioners Association. The list included MIAA Player of the Year Kelly Moten who was also earned that honor for the entire region.

Joining Moten on the first team was Pittsburg State guard Mikaela Burgess while Paige Redmond of Central Missouri earned second team honors.

2016-17 D2CCA Women’s Basketball All-Central Region Team

Player of the Year

Kelly Moten, Emporia State Sr. G Gary, IN

FIRST TEAM

Kelly Moten, Emporia State

Hailey Tucker, Southwestern Oklahoma State

Drew Sannes, MSU Moorhead

Mikaela Burgess, Pittsburg State

Miranda Ristau, Northern State

SECOND TEAM

A’ndrea Haney, Harding

Sam Knecht, Sioux Falls

Anissa Pounds, Arkansas Tech

Paige Redmond, Central Missouri

Caroline Hogue, Harding

