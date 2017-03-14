ENGAGEMENT: Linn-Klaus

Joey and Lori Linn, Hays, announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Macy Shea Linn, to Blake Michael Klaus, son of Terry and Peggy Klaus, Victoria.

The bride-elect is a 2010 graduate of Hays High School, a 2014 graduate of Fort Hays State University with a bachelor’s degree and 2016 with a master’s degree in Exercise Physiology. She currently works at Hays Medical Center as an exercise physiologist in Cardiac Rehabilitation.

The prospective bridegroom is a 2009 graduate of Victoria High School. He currently works as a welder and fabricator at Hays Fire and Rescue.

An April 22, 2017, wedding is planned at the Basilica of St. Fidelis, Victoria.

SUBMIT your society announcement and photo for FREE publication on HaysPost.com.