DCCC is part of new Don’t Text/Just Drive pledge contest

KID

TOPEKA –The Kansas Insurance Department-sponsored Don’t Text #JustDrive statewide college awareness campaign will have four community colleges participating this spring.

The no-texting-while-driving initiative kicks off a month-long spring campaign Wednesday, March 15, with Pratt Community College, Butler Community College, Dodge City Community College and Hutchinson Community College.

Students of those colleges, along with their parents, siblings and supporters, can take the no-texting pledge and vote for their favorite school through one of two electronic paths: either by texting to 50555 and designating “PRATT,” “BUTLER,” “HUTCH” or “DODGE,” or by going online to pledge at www.ksinsurance.org/justdrive.

“We are pleased that college students and supporters of Pratt, Butler County, Dodge City and Hutchinson community colleges will be taking the pledge not to text while driving,” said Ken Selzer, CPA, Kansas Commissioner of Insurance. “The initiative is so important for traffic safety. We know it saves lives when drivers are concentrating on the road instead of their cell phones.”

Joining the insurance department in sponsoring the contest is AT&T; the company also participated in the Fall 2016 Don’t Text #JustDrive contest among Kansas universities.

Results of the pledge contest will be calculated as before, as a percentage based on each school’s official Fall 2016 enrollment. Periodic updates during the contest will be on www.facebook.com/justdriveKS. The winner among the four schools will be announced the week of April 17.

During the university campaign last fall, more than 33,500 pledges were tallied from across Kansas for the seven participating universities.