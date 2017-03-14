Darrell J. Kuhn, 62, died on Saturday March 11, 2017 at Kearny County Hospital in Lakin.

He was born on November 6, 1954 at Ellis the son of John & Bernadine (Homler) Kuhn. Darrell grew up helping on the family business- Hilltop Dairy and on the farm. He attended Ellis High school and after his schooling he got a job custom cutting wheat.

He married Linda M. Wooten on September 1, 1979 at Ulysses and they made their home south of Lakin.

In the late 1970’s he bought a hay grinder and started Mid States Hay, Inc. The business would eventually grow into a full service hay operation. Darrell employed several people year round and hired area youth to aid during the busy summer season. He would be active in the hay business for 30 years. In the mid 2000’s he came full circle and started custom cutting on his own with Kuhn Harvesting.

Due to complications from Hepatitis C Darrell had a liver transplant in 2000.

He enjoyed fishing, racing & supporting local community organizations. He and his wife attended the United Methodist Church in Kendall.

He is survived by his Wife Linda of the home, 2 Sons- A.J. & wife Elsbeth Kuhn of Hesston and Benjamin of Wichita, 2 Grandchildren- Karston Kuhn & Kaydee Kuhn. His Mother Bernadine Kuhn of Hays, 3 Brothers- Bob (Linda) Kuhn of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Dutch (Shirley) Kuhn of Sterling, & Pat (Diane) Kuhn of Ellis & 3 Sisters- Zoe Gleason of Bozeman, Montana, Mary (John) Gillespie of Sterling & Rhonda Meyerhoff of Clifton. He was preceded in death by his Father and Brother- David Kuhn.

The funeral service will be at 10:00 AM Wednesday at the United Methodist Church in Lakin with the Rev Gina Tyler & Rev Aaron Duell officiating. Burial will follow at the Lakin Cemetery. Friends may call from Noon to 8:00 PM Tuesday with the family present from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Garnand Funeral Home in Lakin.

Memorials may be made to United Methodist Church of Kendall, Lakin Bronc Backers or United Network for Organ Sharing in care of Garnand Funeral Home. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com