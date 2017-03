(June 22, 1929 – March 13, 2017)

Funeral Service: Friday, March 17th at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home in Oberlin with Pastor Gordon Pettibone officiating

Burial: Oberlin Cemetery with military rites by Oberlin American Legion Post #70

Memorial Fund: In his name

Visitation: Thursday from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. until service time

Services by Pauls Funeral Home.