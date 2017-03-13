Velma Lucille (Evans) Briggs entered her heavenly home on March 11, 2017 at the Gove County Medical Center Long Term Care Facility, Quinter, KS at the age of 93.

She was born at the home of her parents, Will (Bill) and Blanche (nee Walt) Evans, in the Missouri Flats community of rural Gove County on September 8, 1923, the second of three daughters. When Velma was 6 years old and her maternal grandmother died, Blanche and Bill took in Blanche’s youngest sister Alberta to raise. Alberta was Velma’s age and grew up as a sister to the Evans girls: Louise, Velma and, later, baby sister Opal, whose arrival was a delightful surprise to her older sisters. Velma grew up deeply appreciating the gift of family.

Velma attended Wild Rose Grade School in Missouri Flats and graduated from Gove High School in 1940. After obtaining a teaching certificate at Ft. Hays State College, she taught in the Grandview and Wild Rose country grade schools in Gove County. Then, seeking new adventures, she attended Strickler’s Business College in Topeka and was hired as a secretary in the Quinter 1st National Bank. While living in Quinter, she was blessed to meet Raymond Briggs of Collyer, KS. They were married on April 2, 1945, and began life on the Bill Evans farm. They had two children, Bill and Karen, and enjoyed 59 happy years together before Raymond passed away in June 2004. Velma was a loving wife and mother, an avid reader, excellent cook and housekeeper, enthusiastic amateur artist, devoted animal lover, and fan of classic westerns, in print and on film. She was always ready to help her family and many friends whenever they were in need. Velma was a long-term member of the Missouri Flats Modern Homemakers Club and the Gyne Fealti Club of Quinter. After her children were grown, she worked as a teacher’s aide for a number of years at the Missouri Flats School. She cherished time with her grandchildren and enjoyed attending their activities. Velma loved farm life, but embraced new experiences when she moved to Quinter in 2005. She was a member of the Gove Community Bible Church and found joy and comfort in her Christian faith.

Velma was preceded in death by her beloved husband Raymond, her parents Bill and Blanche Evans, her older sister Louise Pearce, her aunt raised as a sister Alberta (Walt) McCrate, and many dear friends and family members. Velma is survived by her son Bill (Kerry) Briggs, rural Gove, and her daughter Karen (Forrest) Erickson, Shawnee, KS; four grandchildren: Bart (Amy) Briggs and Joss (Megan) Briggs, rural Gove, and Amanda (Bruce) Harbord and Elizabeth (Steve) Friedman, Shawnee, KS; and seven great grandchildren: Addie, Anna, and Amelia Briggs and Avery and Mia Briggs all of rural Gove, and Bridget and Wesley Harbord, Shawnee, KS; her younger sister Opal Prather, rural Gove; wonderful nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at Gove Community Bible Church, Gove. Burial will be in the Gove Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to service time at Gove Community Bible Church.

Memorials are suggested to the Gove Community Bible Church or the GCMC Long Term Care Facility. Donations made to the fund may be sent to Schmitt Funeral Home, 901 South Main, Quinter, KS 67752.