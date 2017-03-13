Sunny, windy Monday

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a north wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. North northeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. South southeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tuesday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 27. East wind 8 to 10 mph.

WednesdayMostly sunny, with a high near 57. South wind 8 to 14 mph.

Wednesday NightMostly clear, with a low around 36.

ThursdaySunny, with a high near 73.

Thursday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 44.