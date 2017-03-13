Hays Post

Parents: Body inside car is missing Kansas woman

Officials pulled Anderson’s car from the river on Friday-photo courtesy KCTV

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The parents of a Wichita woman who was missing since Jan. 15 say a body found in a car pulled from the Missouri River was that of their daughter.

A car belonging to 20-year-old Toni Anderson, a Missouri-Kansas City student, was pulled from the river near Parkville Friday.

Police have not confirmed the identity of a body inside the car. But Anderson’s mother and father told Kansas City-area media the body was Toni’s.

Her mother, Liz Anderson, says no foul play is suspected in her daughter’s death.

Anderson -courtesy photo

Liz Anderson says it appears Toni became got lost while driving in the dark and ended up on a boat ramp in park. She says her daughter apparently tried to back off the icy ramp and the car slid into the water.