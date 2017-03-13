Parents: Body inside car is missing Kansas woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The parents of a Wichita woman who was missing since Jan. 15 say a body found in a car pulled from the Missouri River was that of their daughter.

A car belonging to 20-year-old Toni Anderson, a Missouri-Kansas City student, was pulled from the river near Parkville Friday.

Police have not confirmed the identity of a body inside the car. But Anderson’s mother and father told Kansas City-area media the body was Toni’s.

Her mother, Liz Anderson, says no foul play is suspected in her daughter’s death.

Liz Anderson says it appears Toni became got lost while driving in the dark and ended up on a boat ramp in park. She says her daughter apparently tried to back off the icy ramp and the car slid into the water.