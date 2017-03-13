Mary Barbara Boddiger, age 81, died on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at the Garden Valley Retirement Village in Garden City, Kansas. She was born on April 4, 1935 in Evanston, Illinois, the daughter of John Henry and Mary P. Rasmussen Luensman.

She was a member of the St. James Lutheran Church, the American Red Cross, Eagles, Wheatbelt Good Sams Camping Club, Friends of the Lee Richardson Zoo, and Friends of Sagebrush Bison Range, all of Garden City, KS, and Buena Vista Snowmobile Club of Buena Vista, CO.

On July 5, 1958, she married James F. Boddiger in Woodstock, Illinois.

She is survived by:

Two Sons: Jeffrey A. Boddiger of Wichita, Kansas

David J. Boddiger of Longmont, Colorado

Two Daughters: Julie L. Morris of Garden City, Kansas

Diana I. Boddiger of Hays, Kansas

Two Brothers Richard Luensman of Libertyville, Illinois

James Luensman of Jacksonville, Flordia

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Henry and Mary, her husband, James, oldest brother John Robert Luensman, younger sister, Carol Pearson, and sister in law Dolly Luensman.

There will be no calling times.

A memorial service will be held at that Garden Valley Retirement Village Chapel between 2 and 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 15, 2017.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at the St. James Lutheran Church, 1608 Belmont, at 10:00 a.m.

Inurnment will take place immediately following the service at St. James at Valley View Cemetery in Garden City, Kansas.

Memorials are suggested to the St. James Lutheran Church or the American Red Cross Disaster Services in care of Price & Sons; 620 N. Main St. Garden City, Kansas 67846.