KZ Country Cheesy Joke of the Day 3/13/17

Finest Golf Equipment

Morris had been playing golf for years and he had the finest golfing

equipment, but his technique never improved a bit.

As his friend watched, he teed up at the first hole and promptly drove a

brand-new ball into the woods. On the second hole, he drove another new

ball into a lake. On the third, he lost a new ball in another part of

the woods.

“Why don’t you use an old ball?” his friend Sam asked.

“I’ve never had an old ball,” Morris said.

