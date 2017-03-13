KZ Country Cheesy Joke of the Day 3/13/17

Morris had been playing golf for years and he had the finest golfing
equipment, but his technique never improved a bit.
As his friend watched, he teed up at the first hole and promptly drove a
brand-new ball into the woods. On the second hole, he drove another new
ball into a lake. On the third, he lost a new ball in another part of
the woods.
“Why don’t you use an old ball?” his friend Sam asked.
“I’ve never had an old ball,” Morris said.
Join fans of 99 KZ Country on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/99KZCountry