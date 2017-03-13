Kansas Special Olympics Basketball and Cheerleading Tournament schedule

The Kansas Special Olympics state basketball and cheerleading tournaments return to Hays this Thursday through Saturday.

Below is The Arc of Central Plains Schedule of Events:

Thursday, March 16

11:30 a.m. – Cheerleading athletes meet the Hays Recreation Commission

12:15 p.m. – Individual skills athletes meet at Gate 2 of Gross Memorial Coliseum

1:00 – 4:00 p.m. – Individual skills and speed dribble at Gross Memorial Coliseum

1:00 – 3:30 p.m. – Cheerleading at Hays Recreation – finals will be held after prelims

6:10 p.m. – All ARC Central Plains athletes are to meet in or near gym 121 at Cunningham Hall

BBBBAll athlete are asked to wear their jersey and nice pants

6:30 p.m. – Line up from Opening Ceremonies in auxiliary gyms

7:00 – 9:00 p.m. – Opening Ceremonies at Gross Memorial Coliseum – will be streamed LIVE at HaysPost.com and rebroadcast on Eagle Channel 14

Friday, March 17

8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Basketball tournament at FHSU, Hays High School and Hays Recreation Commission

BBBBrackets will be posted at arcofcentralplains.org under the activities tab and The Arc of Central Plains Programs and Activities Facebook page

11:00 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Lunch at Gross Memorial Coliseum

5:00 p.m. – 7 p.m. – Banquet at Rose Garden Banquet Hall

7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Dance at Hays High School

Saturday, March 18

8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. – Tournament play

BBBAll athletes are required to meet their teams at least 30 minutes prior to game times unless given other instructions

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – Lunch at Gross Memorial Coliseum