Historical Society hosts WWII rationing speaker Thu.

Michelle Stottlemire will speak at the Ellis County Historical Society on Thursday, March 16, at 7 p.m., about Rational Living: a modern family’s year-long experiment with WWII rations.

In 2009, Michelle’s family chose to experience the Greatest Generation’s hardships on the home front, focusing on items rationed by the government in order to supply our troops overseas.

Join us to hear Michelle’s retelling of difficult decisions, Victory Gardens and family frustrations during this challenging year.

